MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video.

Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.

“What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough to break into an individual’s house. But then to do it to God, no. That’s something I can’t comprehend,” Deacon Brown said.

From the outside, video showed the suspect using a panel of wood from a broken fence to bash in the window.

“Upon opening the doors to the sanctuary, I noticed that that window there had been bust out and there was pieces of glass laying about,” Deacon Brown said.

Deacon Brown says the thief stuck twice, according to surveillance video.

Once to bash the first window, again to actually rob the church. According to the police report, the thief got away with a computer, an iPad, three microphones, a piano keyboard, and two speakers.

“It hurt, it hurt as if they broke into my house because this is my father’s house. This is where I come to serve him and worship him. I take it as a slap in the face, and that’s why I want to do all I can to make sure this person is brought to justice,” Deacon Brown said.

They estimate the total amount of lost items and damages is nearly $8000.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.