MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officers are searching for suspects after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

MPD responded to the fatal hit-and-run crash at Cooper and Central. A woman, 20, was transported to Regional One Hospital around 12:30 a.m., where she was pronounced deceased.

MPD is searching for the driver and passenger of a red Dodge Charger that fled the scene.

If you have information regarding this incident, call 901-528-CASH.