MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this child? Memphis Police are on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl after she left her home and hopped into a 4-door sedan almost a month ago.

Denisha Wilson was reported missing on September 22, 2022 and police have yet to locate her. They are once again calling on the public for help in this instance.

Wilson was last seen on September 20 on the 40 block of S. Main Street in Memphis. The person who initially filed the report said she could not located Wilson at the facility. Police said she suffers from an illness that requires medication.

Wilson was last wearing a blue shirt, black leggings and black shoes. She is about 5’4″ and 120 lbs with red hair and brown eyes with a dark complexion.

MPD said there was surveillance footage of her getting into a white 4-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti.

If you think you’ve seen Denisha Wilson, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.