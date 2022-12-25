MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help finding two males who fled from a stolen vehicle after crashing it.

On December 23, at around 9:15 AM, officers responded to a motor vehicle theft. The victim’s car, a 2012 black Kia Forte sedan, was stolen from the 4600 block of Forest Oak Way.

On December 24, at around 1:15 PM, the stolen Kia Forte was found crashed in the 5000 block of Stacey Drive, police say.

MPD says two males were seen getting out of the stolen vehicle and one of them may have been injured. A white 1995-style Chevrolet pickup truck was seen picking up the two males from the crash site.

According to reports, one suspect was a male in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, a wide red belt, blue jeans and red and black shoes.

The other suspect was a male wearing dark clothing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.