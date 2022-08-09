MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking the public for help identifying those responsible for a homicide at the Motel 6 off Sycamore View Road.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on August 8 around 7 p.m. and found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators managed to recover surveillance footage from Motel 6 showing the men armed with assault rifles. Police have posted the following pictures of the suspects and their vehicle.

MPD said the men approached the victim, opened fire, and fled the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.