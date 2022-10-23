MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August.

MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence Teal.

Police have released the following photos of the suspects and their vehicle which was recovered from a video on the scene.

MPD said they are looking for three masked suspects and a dark color Infiniti. MPD said Teal struggled with the men and was shot in the process.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.