MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him.

Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded.

Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the convenience store. By the time they got there, a man was dead.

Investigators told WREG before the shooting, the victim got into an argument with a friend named Tawon Bradford. Things reportedly escalated to the point of violence, resulting in a deadly shooting.

Surveillance footage captured the altercation which officers said also shows Bradford leaving in a red Range Rover. A warrant has been issued for Bradford’s arrest.

WREG looked through Bradford’s criminal history. Back in 2017, he was charged with a felony after he reportedly shot into a vehicle carrying his ex-girlfriend and others, causing them to crash and suffer major injuries.

Ultimately, Bradford was sentenced to three years of probation. Now — police said he faces a second degree murder charges once captured.

If you know Bradford’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact for police. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.