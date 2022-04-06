MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for several months.



James Jackson said this is unusual behavior for his daughter. Jackson said he hasn’t heard from her in eight months.



32-year-old Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player, was in the real estate business and most recently worked at FedEx.



Her father said her sister last saw her downtown near her apartment in the 200 block of South Front Street about three months ago.



However police said they don’t believe she’s lived there since July 2020. Jackson said he became alarmed after getting a call from a prosecutor about her needing to be present for a trial surrounding an abduction and assault case.



“I just hope she didn’t get involved with the wrong people,” Jackson said. “While I’m praying that nothing bad has happened to her, I don’t know and that’s just the fear.”



If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Missing Persons at 901-545-COPS.

