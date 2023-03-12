UPDATE: Aaron Grey has been found by Memphis Police as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing child.

Aaron Grey was last seen on the 5000 block of Teal in the Parkway Village neighborhood on March 12. Police said he left the home around between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Grey is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing about 80-90 pounds and he was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue cargo pants.

If you think you have seen this child, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS.