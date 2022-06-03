MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who is suffering from dementia.

Police say 70-year-old Michael Pegues was last seen in the 3100 block of Allison Street at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to police, Pegues may be wearing a hospital band on his wrist.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has also issued a Silver Alert for Pegues. The TBI says Pegues’ medical condition may make it harder for him to return safely without help.

Anyone who has seen Michael Pegues is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.