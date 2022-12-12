MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend.

BarShay Wilson was last seen on Friday leaving the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments on Green Drive.

According to police, a friend of Wilson walked outside of the apartments to find him but was unable to find him. She then pulled up his location on her phone but when she went to the area, he was not there.

Police say Wilson, 25, is 6 feet tall with a dark complexion and long braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple tracksuit.

Many have turned to social media in attempts to get the word out about Wilson after MPD reported him missing. One post stated that Wilson is a student at the University of Memphis and was supposed to graduate Saturday.

If you know of Wilson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the police immediately.