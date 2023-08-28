MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in Binghampton that left a woman dead and a toddler injured.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on West Red Oak Drive where people say they heard multiple gunshots around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

“All I know it was just boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, like the gun wasn’t going to never stop shooting,” one witness said. “It shook me up!”

MPD released few details but said a 44-year-old woman died and a 1-year-old toddler was shot multiple times.

This comes as we’re seeing new stats showing a rise in murders and homicides so far this year compared to last year.

Just at the end of August, we’re not far from the total number of murders police say were committed in all of 2022.

“This is all too common. This is something we see unfortunately nearly every day,” said Dr. Nick Watkins, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “This year alone we’ve already seen close to 120 patients who have been shot.”

Dr. Watkins is the attending physician in the pediatric emergency department at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

He is also the medical champion of injury prevention and says since 2020 more children have fallen victim to crimes involving guns and it’s not just happening here in Memphis but nationally.

Dr. Watkins believes everyone can help with prevention.

“At an individual level, community level we can make interventions in our own homes and the homes of our family members and help protect our kids,” Dr. Watkins said. “At a state level and local governmental level, we can also reach out to the people who represent us and let them know our thoughts and share our feelings on the topic and let our voices be heard.”

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.