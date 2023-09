MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Poplar Avenue Wednesday.

Police say before noon, a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 6445 Poplar Avenue, implied he was armed with a weapon, and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Photo by Tyler Chow, WREG

Photo by Tyler Chow, WREG

MPD says Hutchison School and Memphis University School were advised of the incident as a precaution. Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect.