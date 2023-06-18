MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who allegedly cashed four fraudulent checks in Cordova, taking $10,000 from a Midtown business.

According to MPD, on May 10 at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a fraud call in the 2200 block of Young Avenue where the victim stated four checks were fraudulently written against the business’ bank account.

The suspect deposited the checks at a bank’s ATM in the 1500 block of North Germantown Parkway, police say.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department) (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department) Photo of the suspect. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

No arrest has been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.