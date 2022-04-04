MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding three children who have been missing since Sunday.

MPD issued a Missing Children Alert for Antrica Durking (17 years old), Zachariah Durking (6 months), and Jaylen Durking (2 years old).



Foster parents alerted authorities on Monday after Antrica left the home with the other two children without permission and has not returned. Police said they left in an unknown make and model vehicle.



According to the parents, Antrica is a frequent runaway.



If you think you’ve seen these children or have information about them, you are urged to contact Memphis Police, Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479 or contact MPD directly at 901-545-2677 (COPS).