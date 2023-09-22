MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen walking in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police say Makiyah Shepard has been missing since 3:20 p.m. Friday. She was reportedly last seen walking in the 700 block of Crillion Drive in southwest Memphis.

Police say Makiyah was last seen wearing a black sports and black shorts. Memphis Police say she is considered endangered.

Anyone who has seen Makiyah Shepard or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or at (901) 636-4479.