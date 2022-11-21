MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has released the name of a man they say is responsible for intentionally hitting one of their officers during a traffic stop.

Suspect Darious Turner, 44, has been developed as the suspect in this incident.

Police say Turner was driving a Cadillac STS when he intentionally hit an on-duty Memphis Police officer at Interstate 40 and Whitten Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit.

The officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment in non-critical condition. MPD said he was treated and later released.

Police said Turner and a passenger fled on foot from the car after the incident. The passenger was detained and later released, but the driver was not found.

According to MPD, a warrant has been issued for Turner. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended/canceled/revoked, financial responsibility law, and violation of vehicle registration.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.