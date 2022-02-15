MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) team said they have made a drug bust after they were contacted by officers from the Raines Station regarding a burglar alarm.



Kevin Bacchus, 37, is now facing a long list of charges related to narcotics and firearms.



When officers arrived on the 1000 block of Whitman, they said they found a broken window and the front door open.



Officers went inside to check on the home, but while inside, they found over 300 grams of marijuana in plain view. Officers noted the house was not occupied at the time.

After obtaining a search warrant, police continued to search the home. While police were searching the property, the homeowner returned and was taken into custody.



Police said they seized the following items from the home:

Images courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

7 narcotics:

11 pounds of marijuana

637.4 grams of THC Wax

43 THC vape cartridges

164.8 grams of mushrooms

90 ecstasy pills

1 kilogram of Methamphetamine

345.2 grams of Promethazine 3 Vehicles:

2014 Mercedes-Benz S550

1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass

2007 Infiniti M35



Cash seized: $100,149 3 Firearms:

Ruger 1911 Handgun

Ruger AR Assault Rifle

Glock 19 Handgun

Bacchus facing a list of charges:



Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture /Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Ecstasy

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Marijuana

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Psilocybin(Mushroom), Possession a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony