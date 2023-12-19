MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a security guard at Kirby Middle School lost her handgun after leaving it in the school’s bathroom Tuesday afternoon.

The security guard told police she accidentally left the weapon in the girl’s restroom around 10:50 a.m., and when she went to retrieve the gun at 12:05 p.m., it was gone.

School staff said surveillance video showed a female student with red braids and a black hoodie exit the restroom at 10:59 a.m. and said she appeared to be hiding something underneath her hoodie.

They said the student was also seen leaving the school with another student through an unauthorized exit a few minutes later.

Police said both students had been identified and did not have permission to leave school.