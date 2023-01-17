Family of Tyre Nichols hold a photo of him in the hospital. (Photo by Jordan James, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says video footage of events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols following an arrest will be released to the public.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis issued a statement on Tuesday saying the video will be released after the internal investigation is complete. They hope to complete the investigation by the end of this week.

Shelby Country District Attorney Steve Mulroy also said his office is working to release the video footage.

The family will be able to view the footage before its public release, the city said. The city plans to speak with the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, early next week.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis Police for reckless driving on January 7. After getting into a confrontation with police, he was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath, police have said.

He later died from his injuries. Nichols family has demanded that footage of the incident be released and that officers involved be charged with murder.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.