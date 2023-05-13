MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating an attempted robbery outside of Tug’s restaurant in Harbor Town where shots were fired Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the robbery call around 7:32 p.m. No shooting victims were located at the scene.

Around 7:42 p.m., officers say they responded to a fire station on North Second Street where a male who was shot had been dropped off.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine if these two incidents are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.