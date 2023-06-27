MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers are on the scene investigating a shooting call that left one person dead in South Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, Tuesday morning officers responded to a shooting call on Lucy Avenue and Latham Street.

Officers have expanded the crime scene down Lucy Avenue by placing down more evidence markers.

There are about 100 markers currently on the ground, reports state.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

