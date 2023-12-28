MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a report of a shooting in southwest Memphis overnight.
The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Margaret Road just north of Highway 61.
There is no word on injuries, but our photographer on the scene saw one patient being loaded into an ambulance.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
We will provide details as they become available.