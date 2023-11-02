MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a restuarant on Madison Avenue in Midtown.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, near Willett. A man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Neighbors heard the gunshots coming from outside Exquisite Taste restaurant but the bullets could be found across the street from the restaurant, in cars, and even at one apartment complex.

“I heard what sounded like an assault rifle followed by two more shots, and then it was nothing,” said a neighbor who said he and other neighbors were awakened by the gunfire.

A police report says the restaurant’s owner was sitting in her Chrysler 300 when she noticed a group of males she describes as suspicious. Before she could do anything, her car, a victim’s car, and the victim’s arm was hit in crossfire.

Neighbors say this comes as no surprise, with all the activity in the area on the weekends.