MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Waffle House in Cordova Friday morning.
The incident happened on Germantown Parkway and Varnavas Road. Multiple MPD officers responded to the scene, including the crime scene van.
We could see officers inside interviewing employees.
The restaurant remains open as of now.
We’ve reached out to police for more information and will update this story once we hear back.