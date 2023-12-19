MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence incidents handled by the Memphis Police Department are on the decline, but what’s still troubling is more teens are now committing the crime, and a large number of people are losing their lives.

The problem of domestic violence and its impact on crime was front and center at Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, where MPD top brass were questioned about the role of their Domestic Violence Unit.

The unit is responsible for investigating and assisting in the prosecution of simple assaults, aggravated assaults, harassment, stalking and order of protection violations.

“Some of the things we’ve seen with domestic violence this year, six percent of our calls that we get for service have been for domestic violence related incidents. That’s 42,000 calls we received this year,” said Deputy Chief Paul Wright.

MPD says the good news is there were actually fewer domestic violence calls this year. Last year, they peaked at almost 45,000.

But another disturbing trend is the number of people killed because of domestic violence.

“We have had eleven percent of our homicides are connected to domestic violence. Right now, we’re setting at 44 of our homicides were related to some type of domestic violence event,” Wright said.

Domestic violence involving juveniles is also on the rise.

“Of the 4,568 arrests that we’ve made, 376 of those arrests were actually juvenile arrests. That’s somewhat alarming,” Wright said.

City leaders say more resources must be made available for domestic violence survivors and making sure they have a safe place to turn to in Memphis.

“That has been a bit of a perplexing point for our officers because they don’t want to leave that victim in the same environment where they suffered the abuse and try to find different places for them. But the Family Safety Center is sort like the hub,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

MPD also says they work closely with the Family Safety Center, a non-profit, to assist domestic violence survivors.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach the Family Safety Center at their 24-hour Crisis Line at 901-800-6064.