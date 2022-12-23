MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents.

MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That breaks down to roughly 12 accidents, every hour.

Drivers are having to deal with difficult driving conditions. Even those with TDOT said its first priority are primary roads and interstates – not side roads

So, it’s work repeating: Take it slow, and pack your patience.

MPD issued another reminder – with the roads still being in rough shape – avoid going out if you can help it.

The Memphis Police Department’s inclement weather crash policy remains in effect. That means if you get into an accident and no one is seriously hurt, DO NOT call the police.

Instead, both drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance info, and tag numbers.

You should also take pictures of the crash and call your nearest Memphis police station within five business days of the crash to report it.

You can contact an officer who will then complete a crash report for you.