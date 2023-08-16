MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released new surveillance video of Sunday morning’s mass shooting downtown that left eight injured.

Video shows at least one man firing shots and getting into a black Infiniti SUV before the car speeds away.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says it is critical the shooter or shooters be brought to justice. “That is absolutely unacceptable. I know there’s somebody out there who recognizes the car and knows who did this. I ask them, please call CrimeStoppers because the best thing we can do right now is to hold those people accountable for their criminal actions.”

According to Memphis Police, the following were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment:

A 24-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital

A 54-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital

A 37-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 31-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 20-year-old male transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 19-year-old female transported to Methodist Central by private vehicle

A 28-year-old male transported to Baptist Desoto by private vehicle

A 31-year-old male transported to Methodist South by private vehicle

If you can help police solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.