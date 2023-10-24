MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released surveillance photos of the men who robbed banks in Cordova last Friday.

Two armed robbers held up the Bank of Bartlett on Germantown Parkway while two other bank robbers held up the First Horizon Bank across the street.

All four suspects appeared to be in their early twenties and were dressed alike, each wearing red gloves.

In both holdups, the robbers jumped the counters and held the tellers at gunpoint.

WREG spoke to a woman whose 29-year-old daughter works as a teller at one of the banks. She got a call from her daughter as the robbery was underway.

“The thing that threw me was she didn’t say anything,” the mother said. “That’s what made me a little unnerved. I called her back and it rang at least 25 times, but I’m grateful to have got a call that they’re okay. She had a gun put to her head.”

If you can help police identify the robbers, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.