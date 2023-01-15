MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD released a statement on Sunday regarding its internal investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Chief CJ Davis said, “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action. Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

MPD said before they can discipline or terminate the employees, they must go through a required procedural process, which is expected to be completed later this week.

Mayor Jim Strickland also commented on the incident, saying, “While we must complete the investigation process, it is our top priority to ensure that swift justice is served. We want citizens to know that we are prepared to take immediate and appropriate actions based on what the findings determine.”

Officers say they pulled Nichols over for reckless driving on January 7.

They say as they approached his car, there was what they describe as a “confrontation” with Nichols, who took off running.

He was eventually caught, but before he was arrested, police say there was another confrontation. After he was arrested, he complained of having shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.