MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that took place in front of a fire station in Hickory Hill, the Memphis Police Department is releasing new details in the case.

According to MPD, around 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a fire station on Winchester Road where a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were driving west on Winchester Road in their white SUV when a black Infiniti QX70 pulled up behind them.

The vehicle drove up to the victim’s passenger side window, and those inside the Infiniti fired shots, striking the man and woman.

Police say there were about three to four men in the vehicle wearing black clothing and facemasks.

Accompanying the suspects during the shooting was a white car.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

MPD says the Infiniti was reported stolen about an hour before the shooting and the white car was seen at that crime, as well.

The suspects reportedly continued driving west on Winchester.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots.

“There was a whole bunch of cars in the parking lot. So, we were confused. We weren’t sure if the gunshots were what we heard or not,” a woman said.

The shooting happened in front of this fire station, with bullets also striking a nearby building with people inside.

Clifford Johnson lives in the Hickory Hill community and says this is just another reminder for him to always be aware of his surroundings.

“I can understand why people wouldn’t feel safe, especially in the daytime. If you’re loafing on your phone, you might get got,” said Johnson.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.