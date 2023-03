MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video footage of a person of interest in the death of Shea Grauer on February 18.

Memphis Police initially responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Lockett Place and when they arrived, found Shea Grauer dead from a gunshot wound.

Video provided by Memphis Police

Police said that investigators are attempting to identify the individual in this video.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.