MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend.

The shooting left a man fighting for his life.

Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting.

Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance video during the time of the incident just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he did not know his attackers and said he was beaten and shot.

All of the suspects are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The department wants anyone with any information to leave an anonymous tip to police by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 901-528-CASH.