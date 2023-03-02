MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has reactivated a special unit to crack down on speeding and reckless driving.

The Special Traffic Enforcement Unit was activated Feb. 25, MPD said. Ten newly promoted sergeants were temporarily assigned to the Traffic Division. Permanent positions for the unit will be out for bid soon.

An MPD spokesperson said the unit was reactivated “partly due to concerned citizens requesting additional traffic enforcement on city streets and the interstate.”

The officers will enforce traffic laws primarily on the interstates as well as handling crashes and assisting crash investigations.

Drivers and political leaders in the Memphis area have pleaded with the state for more patrols on interstates to combat a surge of speeding and reckless driving. The number of traffic fatalities doubled on I-240 in 2021 compared to the year before.

But the unit’s reactivation also comes after MPD faced criticism for some of its special units following the death of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by officers in a traffic stop in January. MPD responded by disbanding its SCORPION Unit after the incident.