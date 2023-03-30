MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at Prive restaurant Wednesday night.

During Thursday’s press conference, MPD said the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the restaurant shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Two male victims were found at the scene. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Five other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

MPD did not release any further details about what led to the altercation, but they did say the deceased victims were targeted.

Police also said two suspects are in custody. One of the suspects has been charged with first-degree murder. The second suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.