MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A United States Postal Service employee is facing charges after she allegedly stole a check out of the mail and deposited it, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, the victim filed a police report in Idaho after a check was stolen out of the mail. The $638.17 check was deposited at Bank of America in Cordova on December 3, 2022.

The check was reportedly made payable to the victim’s deceased parents. It was signed on the back by Ericka Ingram, police say.

Throughout the investigation, MPD gathered video footage and other evidence that made Ingram the suspect. She admitted to officers that she deposited the check in return for a $200 payment.

Records show that Ingram is a current employee of USPS, where she works at a mail processing facility. She was charged with Identity Theft and Theft of Property of $1,000 or Less.