MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was beaten to death earlier this month.

Police say on February 4, officers responded to a call from the Memphis Fire Department of a man who was beaten and left in a silver GMC truck in the middle of the road in the 900 block of South Greer.

When officers arrived, paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A further investigation revealed that the victim was killed at a home in the 2300 block of Staten Avenue.

Investigators developed Derek Rawlings has been developed as a person of interest. Police say he was seen with the victim the day he died.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.