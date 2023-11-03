UPDATE: Memphis Police says that Micheal Barton, 59, has been charged with two counts of assault on a first responder, theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and theft of merchandise.

The woman was released without charges.

***

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were injured after trying to pursue a stolen vehicle in Orange Mound Friday.

According to MPD, at around 1:30 a.m., officers saw a stolen white Ford F-150 on Park Avenue. They tried to approach the vehicle as a man and woman entered it.

The driver allegedly reversed, hitting one of the officers with the truck’s mirror and running over his foot.

MPD said officers were driving after the truck when it hit a patrol car twice– once on the passenger side and once on the driver’s side.

The truck stopped at Semmes and Chicsa and both suspects were taken into custody.

The first officer was treated and not taken to the hospital. The officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The male suspect was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Two people have been detained, and this remains an ongoing investigation, police say.

Reports state that as of October 29, MPD has been involved in 376 crashes in 2023. Police were at fault in 133 of those crashes.