MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday.

Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways when they also observed a white Toyota Yaris matching the description of a vehicle stolen on Christmas Eve.

They said the tag on the Yaris showed it was registered to a stolen Ford Escape.

Motel on airways where Milner and Isham were arrested (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Investigators said when they pulled up, 30-year-old James Milner was sitting in the driver’s side of the Yaris, and 22-year-old Savanna Isham was getting inside the vehicle. Officers said that when they turned on their blue lights, Isham tried to run for it but was caught.

Police said Isham had meth and marijuana in her pockets, and Milner was carrying a gun.

The stolen Toyota Yaris is estimated to be worth nearly $14,000.

Milner was charged with theft and unlawful possession of a weapon. Isham was charged with theft, evading arrest, and possession of meth and marijuana.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.