MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they were able to arrest a pair of carjackers after they spotted the stolen orange Jeep Cherokee a block away from where it was taken late Wednesday night.

Michael Millbrook, 33, and Kenzel Washington, 30, face several charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, and evading arrest.

The victim said he was with Washington at the Cherry Market in the 1500 block of Cherry Road in East Memphis when Washington and Millbrook ambushed him.

He said Millbrook approached the driver’s side of his vehicle, pointed a gun at his face, and demanded his 2021 Jeep Cherokee, his pants, and shoes.

The victim reported the carjacking at 11:43 p.m.

At 11:47 p.m., officers said they spotted the stolen Orange Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of the Cherry Creek apartments in the 1400 block of Cherry and watched Millbrook and Washington get out of the vehicle.

They said they also saw Millbrook discard a gun in front of the apartment complex.

Cherry Creek apartments (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said two officers tried to take Millbrook into custody and were forced to pepper spray him when he resisted. They said Millbrook was able to drive away in a Ford Explorer but was arrested a short distance away when one of his tires went flat.

Police said Washing was taken into custody after they found him hiding in a dumpster in the rear of the Cherry Creek apartments.

Michael Millbrook and Kenzel Washington (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said during a search of Millbrook, they found the victim’s cellphones, credit card, ID, and social security card. They said they also found 4.5 grams of cocaine.

Millbrook is also facing a drug charge.