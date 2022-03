MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot, one confirmed dead, in a shooting Tuesday at a gas station at Shelby Drive and Tulane Road, Memphis Police said.

Police said one man was dead at the scene, another man found on Wesley Drive was in critical condition and a woman was in non-critical condition.

The suspects drove off but wrecked their vehicle at Raines Road and Graceland.

Police have two people detained. No arrests have been made.

