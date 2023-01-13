MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oakcourt Mall parking lot on Thursday.

MPD said officers turned on their blues lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot.

They said one person jumped out of the car and got away, but they were able to detain four others in the vehicle.

Police said they found two stolen guns inside the Elantra. Among the weapons was an American Tactical AR-style handgun reported stolen out of Blytheville, Arkansas.

Investigators said they also found a vehicle programmer near the car.

Jeremy Brown, Kylan Young, Michaela Williams, and Jeritarius Young were charged with two counts of theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

Detectives said Brown and Williams admitted they were driving around the city looking for vehicles to take and were going to use the programmer to steal them.