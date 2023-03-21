MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say officers searching for a stolen Infiniti Monday found parts used to turn handguns into machine guns inside a Raleigh apartment.

Police said they were called to the River Grove apartments after someone spotted three males trying to cover a gray Infiniti.

When officers arrived, they verified the Infiniti parked outside an apartment was stolen and got permission from the leaseholder to enter the residence.

Officers said they found Marion Barner, 22, in a back bedroom and, during a search, found a lower receiver for Glock in a toilet, a 9mm extended magazine in the mirror inside the bathroom, and a Glock 33 upper rail with an attached Glock Auto Switch in the bathroom ceiling vent.

They also found a Glock 19 9mm with an attached Glock Auto Switch and an extended 9mm magazine inside the wall vent in the rear bedroom.

MPD said a Glock Auto Switch is designed to allow a semi-automatic handgun to function as a machine gun.

Police said another man in the residence identified Barner as the person who brought the Glock handgun into the apartment and hid it in the bedroom wall vent.

Officers said they also found a bag of marijuana inside Barner’s pocket.

Barner is charged with having a prohibited weapon to wit machine gun, possessing a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and will go before a judge on Wednesday.