MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say observant neighbors helped them stop a car full of people breaking into vehicles early Tuesday morning in Northeast Memphis.

MPD said they got a call about a car prowler in progress on Forest Hill Court inside the Sycamore Lake Apartments. A witness said they saw several people in a 2017 white Chevy Malibu breaking into a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Range Rover.

When officers arrived, they saw a white Chevy Malibu leaving the area and stopped the vehicle. Police said four people were in the car, and two males on the passenger side jumped out but were eventually captured.

Police said they found three guns inside the vehicle, one reported stolen, and recovered the work ID belonging to the owner of the Nissan Altima.

Investigators said no one inside the Chevy Malibu would claim the guns. Three males and one female were taken into custody, but only two have been charged. Police have not said if the other two were juveniles.

Marquavion Green, 20, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, and evading arrest.

Nigela Davis, 18, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, driving with a suspended license, violation of the financial law, and improper display of registration.

(L to R) Marquavion Green and Nigela Davis (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The Memphis Police Department’s Cyberwatch data shows there have been at least seven other car break-ins and 29 auto thefts within a half mile of Forest Hill Court over the last month.

The Memphis Data Hub shows since the first of the year, there have been 4,100 thefts from vehicles in Memphis and the surrounding area. That compares to 3,072 during the same period last year.

Green and Davis are scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.