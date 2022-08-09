MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer is recovering after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in East Memphis on Ellsworth Street near Kirby Avenue.

Video from the scene shows the damaged police car and a damaged sedan.

The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there was no police escort, suggesting perhaps the officer’s injuries are not serious.

In the meantime, police searched the area, by ground and by helicopter, possibly for the other party involved in the crash.

This was the second accident involving an MPD officer in two days.

Yesterday morning, an MPD officer crashed at the corner of Hernando Road and Person Avenue.

The officer had been chasing some suspected thieves. Two suspects were arrested in that case.

Meantime back here at the hospital, we noticed several officers gathered, presumably awaiting word on the officer who was hurt this morning.

We will update this story when more information is available.