MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an officer shot an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle who fired at police in Berclair.

MPD says the shooting happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon at Sumter Street and Eastern Drive. They said they pursued an armed suspect in a Chevy Trailblazer stolen in a carjacking.

The suspect bailed out of the vehicle on Eastern and fired at officers, police said. An officer returned fire, hitting the suspect once.

Police said medical aid was given and the suspect was in non-critical condition at last check. He was taken into custody and taken to Regional One hospital.

No officers were injured and no charges have been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate.