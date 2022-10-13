MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer was involved in an accident early Thursday.

A squad car crashed into a pole on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins Street.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 at Chelsea to Hollywood are currently shut down.

MPD about to block all traffic. https://t.co/nx80xX1LKe — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 13, 2022

Just Tuesday, three MPD squad cars got into three separate crashes throughout the Memphis area. Officers were on duty in two of those incidents.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.