MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer was involved in an accident early Thursday.
A squad car crashed into a pole on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins Street.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 at Chelsea to Hollywood are currently shut down.
Just Tuesday, three MPD squad cars got into three separate crashes throughout the Memphis area. Officers were on duty in two of those incidents.
This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is released.