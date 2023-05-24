MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a car crash Tuesday night.
According to MPD, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union near Cooper. The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
There were no other injuries. The other vehicle’s driver was cited for ‘failure to yield,’ police say.
This remains an ongoing investigation.