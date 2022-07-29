MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was hurt in a car crash overnight Friday.

The crash happened at East Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard in South Memphis around midnight.

At least two vehicles were involved — the police car and a white sedan. Both cars were severely damaged.

The airbags in both cars deployed.

The officer and two others were taken away by ambulance, MFD confirmed.

We don’t yet know the condition of those who were hurt.

We’ve reached out to Memphis police for more information and are waiting to hear back.