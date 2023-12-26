MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at 1:47 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a maroon Corvette traveling east on East Holmes Road. The vehicle had a flat tire and no tag was displayed.

The Corvette stopped when a Dodge Challenger pulled up next to the car.

Police say a male and female got out of the Corvette, and an officer tried to detain the male when the Challenger hit the officer and his vehicle.

When the Challenger left the scene, officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it at Getwell Road and Shelby Drive.

The injured officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

MPD is still investigating the incident.